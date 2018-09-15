Hostage in Trader Joe’s Standoff Describes Helping Suspect Negotiate His Surrender and Having Victim Carried Out for Help

Standing near the registers at Trader Joe’s, Marylinda Moss threw herself to the ground when she heard the sound of gunshots.

She called her 14-year-old daughter, who was waiting inside their car in the parking lot. “I said ‘There’s a shooter, hide in the bottom of the car,’ and then I hung up.”

In just those same few moments, she heard what sounded like a car crash outside — followed by the sound of sirens that seemed to come just too soon after.

It would be another three hours before Moss left the store. The 55-year-old artist and art consultant would come to play a crucial role in helping Gene Atkins, 28, negotiate with police as dozens remained held hostage inside the Silver Lake grocery store on July 21.

In an interview with KTLA’s Frank Buckley, Moss describes those first few moments of chaos and a gradual, measured set of negotiations that took place over multiple phone calls with police in the hours after. The following is her account of those events.

Before ending up in Silver Lake, Atkins allegedly shot his grandmother multiple times at their home in South L.A. earlier that day, kidnapping his girlfriend as he escaped in his grandmother’s car — leading police on a chase that would end in a crash and deadly shootout just outside the grocery store about 10 miles away.

He had gotten into an argument about his girlfriend staying over at the house, according to family members who spoke with KTLA a day later.

Meanwhile, the police shootout outside the store killed Melyda Corado, a 27-year-old assistant manager at the store. She died from a bullet shot by police, and since the incident, attorneys for her family say police acted out of policy when they shot toward a crowded grocery store.

Atkins has since been charged with murder in Corado’s death, among several other criminal counts.

But Moss didn’t know any of that when she first saw Atkins enter the store, “bleeding profusely from a bullet wound in his arm,” she said. And she said she’s glad she didn’t.

As she continued to lie on the ground, surrounded by other people doing the same, the only thing she knew was an active shooter appeared to be among them.

“There are people screaming, there are people running, there are people saying ‘get down,'” she said.

Standing at the end of the registers, Atkins asks one of the shoppers to pour water on his wound. The man tells him he has a 9-year-old child in the car and asks to leave. Atkins agrees to let him go, but asks to keep his phone.

The immediate moments after are a bit of a blur, Moss said, but she remembers helping Atkins with his wound.

“I’m not sure exactly what happened — whether he asked me or whether I just stood up to help, I’m not sure — but I started looking around for something to wrap his wound in,” she said.

She was wearing a tank top with a “an over-shirt kind of dress” layered over it, which she decides to use. She removes the insulin pump under her shirt, placing it on the counter so she can take the dress off and use it to wrap around his arm.

When she spots the gun resting in his right hand a moment later, she asks him to point it away, saying it makes her “uncomfortable.” He agrees.

“And there was a couple times that that happened and he would always point it away,” she said. “So … the whole time, he wasn’t threatening with the gun; he wasn’t aggressive towards us. But he had a gun.”

Some time later, a man named Mike suggests Atkins use his belt as a tourniquet to control the bleeding. Moss then wraps the wound using his belt. She later agrees to massage Atkins’ hand when he asks her to.

“I wasn’t excited about that but I was like, okay, so I went over and I sat down next to him and I massaged his hand and it seemed to help,” she said.

When Atkins spots a closet filled with jackets, she offers to go grab one for him. As she goes up to get the jackets, she walks past the register counters and sees people lying on the ground between them.

“Then there’s a woman lying behind the counter and as I walked by her, she didn’t move,” Moss said. “I was fearing the worst, and then I grabbed the jackets and then as I turned around, I saw that … she was in a pool of blood.”

“I just knew that we needed to get her help, and I locked eyes with one of the Trader Joe’s employees who was sitting with two other shoppers and I was like, we have to get her help,” she said.

Moss would later learn the woman on the ground was Corado.

But she didn’t want to do anything differently than what she promised Atkins. So she walked back and told him about the woman lying in blood.

“I said, ‘There’s a woman who’s been shot, and he said, ‘That’s not my fault, that was the police,'” she said. “And I was like, ‘Okay, but she’s gonna need help.'”

He told her “You’re pushing or you’re going too fast,” she said. He would repeat those phrases several times later as she helped him negotiate with police.

Moss placed the jackets on Atkins and could see he was shivering and in shock. Then, she suggests having Mike and a Trader Joe’s employee carry the woman out to help. Atkins eventually agrees.

After Mike helps carry Corado out, he comes back into the store — something he would do again later despite being able to stay safely out of the store. “The thing about Mike, he has a huge heart,” she said.

Moss describes trying to keep Atkins calm throughout the encounter, trying to rationalize with him when he gets “ramped up.” She could seem him becoming anxious several times in negotiations with police later and even as he tried calling his grandmother’s home at one point.

He becoming “very agitated” when the person on the other line doesn’t recognize the phone number, then asks if his grandmother’s okay. The person on the other line says she’s in the hospital, but he keeps asking if she’s okay.

“And then there’s some more screaming that goes on and he’s getting really agitated and I’m thinking ‘Let’s keep this at a minimum,'” Moss said of the call.

She asks Atkins if she can hold the phone and then asks the other person to call back if they find out about his grandmother’s condition. Then she hangs up.

As Atkins sits before her, he appears weak and sounds increasingly hopeless.

“He’s saying, you know, ‘It’s all over. I shot at a cop. I’m in for life,” she said. “And, I said, ‘There’s always hope.'”

He says he never meant to hurt anyone else — a phrase Moss said he repeats “12 to 20 times” throughout the day.

Then she places her hand over his heart.

“I said ‘I know you have a good heart and I know you don’t want to hurt anybody,’ and he said ‘You don’t know what I did earlier today, and I said, ‘It doesn’t matter,'” Moss said.

For Moss, there’s good in seeing humanity in everyone, as she explains. But it was also important to tell Atkins that for the sake of everyone else.

“I was grounding him in his own humanity … but it was really making sure to remind him, for him to know because that was important for the rest of us,” she said. “You know, if he was giving up, that wasn’t good.”

Two Trader Joe’s employees and Mike helped her with tending to Atkins, getting him on the phone with police and trying to keep him from turning violent.

When an LAPD sergeant calls, Atkins demands an offer in exchange for letting the hostages go. Moss can see him getting irritated again and then tells police to come back with an offer before hanging up the phone. “Again, he was getting amped up. It was starting to be an argument and, again, I was trying to keep things calm,” she said.

Later there was another negotiator, who was a professional and appeared better at keeping Atkins calm and de-escalating the situation, according to Moss.

As calls would come in from police, Moss said she would ask for permission to pick up the phone and then gradually just started doing it. Early on, the police sergeant offers to allow Atkins to speak with his girlfriend, who was being treated for a gunshot grazing wound.

While police didn’t initially give him that, they would later compromise and provide a recording of Atkins’ girlfriend telling him to leave the store.

But a complicated and delicate series of negotiations came first.

One of those compromises was the placement of a sharpshooter, which Atkins spotted standing on a roof outside with the gun pointed in his direction. “He’s saying, ‘If you don’t get him off the roof, somebody’s gonna get hurt and it’s gonna be your fault, just like it was with the other woman,” Moss remembers him telling her. So she starts yelling for the shooter to get down.

“And then he’s starting to countdown. Five. Four. Three. And, I’m still yelling. I’m yelling at the guy,” she said.

Eventually the sharpshooter comes down.

Another frightening moment transpires when Atkins realizes there’s other people in the store, as most are hiding on the ground and another 20 are hidden away in another room.

To calm Atkins, Moss asks a Trader Joe’s employee to count the people for him. He does, but then Atkins asks for those people to be brought closer to the registers where he’s at. As the people are being seated before Atkins, Moss can see the gun resting in his lap and realizes everyone is now within shooting range. She asks to have the people move but Atkins insists he needs to be able to see them.

Still, she tries to make sure people aren’t sitting directly in front, and some spread out.

People had been hiding in aisles, bathrooms, behind counters and elsewhere in the store, many of them unaware of what the gunman was doing until they were brought in closer. “All of these people were having their own experience,” Moss said. “They did not know. They knew so much less.”

In the bread aisle, for instance, cheery tunes blaring over the stereo and the sound of an alarm masked most of what was going on near the registers, according to Moss.

For the rest of the time, Moss tried to get Atkins to let people leave one-by-one. One was a 15-year-old boy. Another was a woman in her 20s, who froze when Atkins told her to stop but eventually managed to get out.

Later, towards the end, Atkins spots a SWAT truck just outside. He panics, saying police aren’t working with him. But eventually he asks to have the truck back up a little bit. He wants to have himself handcuffed by Moss as he lies just outside the store to surrender.

“I was like, ‘That’s brilliant, there’s our way out,'” she said.

Mikes goes outside to get the handcuffs and insists on coming back in, as he and Atkins had built a trust. When he comes back, they try to figure out how to get the cuffs on Atkins and take him outside.

From what Moss could see, it appeared to be just her and Atkins, Mike and the two Trader Joe’s employees helping them left at that point.

Atkins keeps saying he needs more time and they struggle to figure out how to cuff him, as his arm wound made it difficult to get his hands behind his back. He also keeps asking to speak with his girlfriend.

After some back-and-forth, police agree to send over a recording from the girlfriend. Atkins’ girlfriend was under anesthesia and “groggy,” the police told them, but the recording came through. “It was, you know, ‘I’m okay, go outside,’ and she said that three times,” Moss said of the recording.

When Moss keeps trying to get Atkins to finally surrender, she tells him he could live a full life in prison. She doesn’t want him to give up.

“Having someone there who was giving up, who had a gun, was not safe for any of us,” she said.

In one of their exchanges, Atkins tells her he wishes they met before.

“He said to me … I just needed somebody to talk to,” she said. While she holds Atkins responsible for Corado’s death and other consequences of that day, she said she was able to work with him since things didn’t appear to be getting more violent.

“If he had been a shooter, who was intending on killing as many people as he could. If he had been threatening, if he had started threatening hostages, it would have been a completely different circumstance,” she said.

Eventually, she places him in cuffs as he finally decides to surrender to police — taking his gun and placing it inside a Trader Joe’s bag. She, Mike and the two store employees join him in going out.

“So we all stood up together and we walked out together,” she said.

Police were not comfortable with all of them coming out together, initially refusing that demand. “So they yanked us all apart” when they came outside, Moss said.

“And as a matter of fact, Mike, who I think was unsettled by the experience, reacted and they, basically, put him down on the ground,” she said. “And, so, it was alarming.”

Hundreds of police officers were outside as helicopters were flying overhead. She hugged the two Trader Joe’s employees, one of whom she said was 19 and the other not much older, before finding her family in the crowd.

She managed to text her daughter at some point during the encounter. And when her husband had sent a text asking if the shooter knew where she was, she only said she was negotiating and couldn’t text anymore.

“So he turned to my kids and said ‘Of course, she is,'” Moss said. “Because they had been seeing hostage after hostage after hostage being let go and where they were, they would see them turning the corner and every time, it was, ‘Is it her? Is it her?'”

“And, he was like, ‘She’s gonna be one of the last ones out of there,'” she said.

Moss defended the actions taken by police, saying she holds “no judgement” even as an LAPD officer’s bullet killed Corado. “There were split-second decisions that were made,” she said, and the officer involved is likely “devastated.”

Still, she believes improvement should be made in police training — particularly with de-escalation of such incidents — as well as making more mental health services available and allowing less guns on the streets.

And she’s amazed at how the young Trader Joe’s employees and so many others managed to keep their cool.

“They didn’t shut down, they were clearly afraid, and yet … they did what they needed to do,” Moss said. “As a matter of fact, one of the other things that strikes me is that everybody knew what to do, which, is, actually, a little sad to me.”

“Obviously, in the circumstance, it was good,” she said. “But, the fact that right now, where we are in history, everybody knows how to handle a situation with a person with a gun … It’s very sad.”