The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department hosted a car show at its Cerritos station to raise money for the agency's motorsports scholarship fund, which aims to help young people pursue careers in the automative industry. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 15, 2018.

