× Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder in Mission Viejo Crash That Killed Woman: OCSD

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a high-speed crash in Mission Viejo that left a woman dead, authorities announced Friday.

The incident happened on March 25, 2017 around noon near Alicia Parkway and Althea Avenue, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found Judith Noval, 33, unresponsive, the agency said. She was taken to the hospital but never regained consciousness. She was pronounced dead a month after the incident, the Sheriff’s Department said.

According to detectives, Kevin Doaifi was speeding in a Chevrolet Camaro eastbound on Alicia Parkway when he crashed into Noval, who was turning left into Althea Avenue in a 2005 Hyundai Elantra.

They collided at the intersection, investigators said.

The Sheriff’s Department also determined that Doaifi had been previously charged for driving more than 100 mph, and that he had said in court that he understood the dangers of driving at high speeds, the agency said.

Deputies arrested Doaifi, 33, on Friday. He was being held on $1 million bail and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Authorities provided no further information.