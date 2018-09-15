Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, September 15th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SATURDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!"

Happy Saturday!!!

If you're looking for something new and interesting to do this beautiful Saturday, here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions.

-0-0-0-

National Drive Electric Week

Ralphs Parking Lot

21431 Devonshire Street

Chatsworth

driveelectricweek.org

National Drive Electric Week

South Coast Air Quality Management District

21865 Copley Drive

Diamond Bar

driveelectricweek.org

National Drive Electric Week

Monterey Park City Hall

320 West Newmark Avenue

Monterey Park

driveelectricweek.org

National Drive Electric Week

Liberty Station

Ingram Plaza

San Diego

driveelectricweek.org

This is the end of NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK. Brian Moody of Autotrader.com says this is an opportunity to test drive and ask questions about the alternative fuel vehicles.

There are more than three-hundred events happening around the country and in California. The find a location near you, check the website driveelectricweek.org.

-0-

Coastal Cleanup Day 2018

More Than 50 Inland & Coastal Locations

healthebay.org/CCD

It’s COASTAL CLEANUP DAY! This annual event has been responsible for collecting more than two million pounds of trash from L.A. County beach and inland waterways. To find a location near you, take a look at the website: healthebay.org/CCD.

-0-

2018 Al-Impics

Los Angeles Harbor College

1111 Figueroa Place

Wilmington

310-720-1214

The Al-Impics are underway in Wilmington. Actor and Treatment Advocate Danny Trejo is hosting this Olympics style event of friendly competition with the drug and alcohol recovery community.

The day long event is happening at Los Angeles Harbor College.

-0-

Temecula Valley Celebrates September California Wine Month

http://www.visittemeculavalley.com

September is Wine Month in the Temecula Valley. We’re invited to sip and stay at one of Temecula’s many wine tasting events. You can find a complete list of participating wineries and restaurants at the website: visittemeculavalley.com.

-0-

14th Annual Japanese Classic Car Show

Marina Green Park

386 East Shoreline Drive

Long Beach

http://www.japaneseclassiccarshow.com

Long Beach is hosting the 14th Annual Japanese Classic Car Show. More than 400 hundred Japanese cars of all varieties are on display in downtown Long Beach on the same roads used for the annual Long Beach Grand Prix. Times and ticket information are available at: http://www.japaneseclassiccarshow.com.

-0-

The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

We can explore the craft and history of Japanese cars at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. No American exhibit has ever adequately explored the associated synthesis of Eastern and Western automobile manufacturing philosophies and methods. Ticket and tour information can be found at http://www.petersen.org.

-0-

Westfield Topanga Restaurant Week

http://www.westfield.com/topanga/restaurant-week

And this weekend is a wrap for the inaugural Westfield Topanga Restaurant Week. Your choices range from steakhouses to Southern barbeque.

For the complete list of participating restaurants offering special discounts, check the website:www.westfield.com/topanga/restaurant-week.

-0-

Make it a “TASTY” Saturday, Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

-0-0-0-