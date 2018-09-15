Suspect Detained After Firing Shots During 5-Hour Standoff With Police in North Hollywood: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What started as a dispute between neighbors at a North Hollywood duplex early Saturday escalated into an hourslong police standoff during which the suspect fired a gun, authorities said.

None of the officers, who managed to detain the male suspect around 6:30 a.m., were hurt.

Paramedics transported him to a hospital for teargas exposure, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His name has not been released.

The incident unfolded around 1 a.m. when a resident living near Lankershim Boulevard and Kling Street complained to a neighbor about noise, Lt. Victor Arellano told KTLA.

That neighbor allegedly punched the resident who made the complaint. The victim then called the police, Arellano said.

Officers arrived and knocked on the suspect's door, according to LAPD.

The suspect, however, was uncooperative and barricaded himself inside, the agency said. At some point, he allegedly fired one round from inside the unit.

The officers called for backup and deployed nonlethal force, Arellano said. Nearby residents were evacuated.

Police were eventually able to placate the suspect, who came out of the home five hours after officials first responded to the scene, according to LAPD.

Arellano said police planned to book the suspect into jail for charges that have yet to be determined.