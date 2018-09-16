× Person Dies by Suicide at Parking Lot of Whittier Hospital Medical Center: Police

A person died by suicide at the parking lot of Whittier Hospital Medical Center on Sunday, officials said.

The incident, which prompted police and deputies to respond to the scene, happened around 10:30 a.m., according to the Whittier Police Department.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department had urged the public to avoid the area due to a report of an armed person but noted that the situation had been contained.

Earlier, the agency said a victim was receiving CPR.

Authorities provided no further information.

KTLA’s Steve Bien contributed to this report.

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911. Additionally, the International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide can provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.