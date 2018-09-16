Glendale Police Seeking More Victims After Guitar Teacher Is Accused of Inappropriately Touching Boy

Officials on Sunday continued to seek more individuals possibly victimized by a guitar teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student.

Harmik Haghverdian, 47, was arrested on Aug. 8 on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, according to the Glendale Police Department. He was released later that day after posting a $100,000 bail, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records show.

Police said they started investigating the man on Aug. 3 following accusations that he touched an 11-year-old boy inappropriately during guitar lessons at a music school in Glendale.

While they did not released the name of the school, Haghverdian appears on the website of Sevak G Entertainment. He is listed as a guitarist for the band Sevak G, which also runs the New Generation Music School in Glendale, according to the website.

Harmik Haghverdian is seen in a booking photo provided by the Glendale Police Department on Sept. 15, 2018.

On Saturday night, after authorities announced Haghverdian's arrest, Sevak G. Ghookasian posted a message on Facebook saying Sevak G's music school was not part of the suspect's incident and arrest.

"As of now, Harmik Haghverdian is no longer employed with Sevak G Entertainment and Band," Ghookasian wrote.

Haghverdian was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Suzanne O’Brien at 818-548-3106 or sobrien@glendaleca.gov.

KTLA's Sarah Fenton contributed to this story. 

 

 

 