Glendale Police Seeking More Victims After Guitar Teacher Is Accused of Inappropriately Touching Boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials on Sunday continued to seek more individuals possibly victimized by a guitar teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student.

Harmik Haghverdian, 47, was arrested on Aug. 8 on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, according to the Glendale Police Department. He was released later that day after posting a $100,000 bail, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records show.

Police said they started investigating the man on Aug. 3 following accusations that he touched an 11-year-old boy inappropriately during guitar lessons at a music school in Glendale.

While they did not released the name of the school, Haghverdian appears on the website of Sevak G Entertainment. He is listed as a guitarist for the band Sevak G, which also runs the New Generation Music School in Glendale, according to the website.

On Saturday night, after authorities announced Haghverdian's arrest, Sevak G. Ghookasian posted a message on Facebook saying Sevak G's music school was not part of the suspect's incident and arrest.

"As of now, Harmik Haghverdian is no longer employed with Sevak G Entertainment and Band," Ghookasian wrote.

Haghverdian was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Suzanne O’Brien at 818-548-3106 or sobrien@glendaleca.gov.

KTLA's Sarah Fenton contributed to this story.