Man Fatally Stabbed in El Monte, Suspect Detained

Police detained a suspect in connection with the deadly stabbing of a man in El Monte on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The violence unfolded about 12:30 p.m. in a commercial and residential neighborhood along the 10500 block of Lower Azusa Road, west of El Monte Avenue, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

The victim, initially described only as a man, was taken to a hospital where he was soon pronounced dead, she said.

Police detained a suspect, “pending further investigation,” Koerner said. He was also described only as a man.

Further details were not available. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau are helping their counterparts in the El Monte Police Department with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.