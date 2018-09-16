Man Found Dead in Gardena After Being Involved in Fight

Police launched a homicide investigation Sunday morning after a man was found dead in Gardena after being involved in a fight, authorities said.

Officials first received a call about 9:50 p.m. reporting an unconscious man in the 1400 block of 145th Street, just west of Normandie Avenue, the Gardena Police Department said in a written statement. The man was not breathing when Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics arrived.

Paramedics were unable to save the man, who died the scene, police said. He’s been identified as 41-year-old Jose Vasquez of Gardena.

“Preliminary information revealed that the victim had been involved in a physical altercation the night of September 15th,” the police statement said. “It is unknown if the death was as a direct result of the altercation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardena police Detective Hugo Gualotuna at 310-217-9639 or Detective Chris Cuff at 310-217-9636.