Montage Beverly Hills experience

Enjoy a luxury experience in Beverly Hills! Text GOLDEN to 515151 for chance to win an L. RAPHAEL Beauty Diamond Facial plus lunch for two at The Rooftop Grill, all at the one-of-a-kind Montage Beverly Hills. Message and data rates apply.

Or enter using the form below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151



KTLA – TV

PRESENTS

“MONTAGE BEVERLY HILLS GIVEAWAY SEPTEMBER 15-16, 2018”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028.

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Montage Beverly Hills Giveaway September 15-16, 2018 (the “Sweepstakes”) begins at 5:00:01 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 15, 2018 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 16, 2018 (“Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within the Sweepstakes Period. Any entries not received within the Sweepstakes Period will be disqualified. The computer clock of Sponsor’s webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Sweepstakes. All decisions made by Sponsor will be final and binding.

HOW TO ENTER

There are two methods of entry.

Enter via text message:

During the Sweepstakes Period, using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 515151 with only the word GOLDEN in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Text message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any text message entrant, an entrant will be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword will be eligible.

Or…

Enter online:

During the Sweepstakes Period, go to http://www.ktla.com/golden, and accurately complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including the code word, your name, and telephone number. You must also have a valid email account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant, the holder of the email account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry.

Conditions applicable to all entries:

Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Received entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person and per email address. Multiple entries from the same person or email address will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law and outside the counties listed below. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are age 18 or older as of September 15, 2018, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. Employees Sponsor and of other media companies (including radio and television stations), and of their respective parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and of the advertising or promotional agencies and other third parties providing services in connection with the Sweepstakes, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

All eligible entries will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool one winner will be selected in a random drawing on or about September 18, 2018. Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner that he or she has been selected as a winner by telephone or by email.

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. If the selected winner is not eligible, declines the prize, does not provide required identification or sign and return required documents by the deadlines established by Sponsor, or does not respond within 12 hours of the initial notification attempt (including failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsor from all remaining eligible entries (time permitting).

The winner will receive:

An L. Raphael Beauty Diamond Facial treatment at Spa Montage, located on the premises of the Montage Beverly Hills, 225 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, CA, 90210 (the “Montage”)

Lunch for two people at The Rooftop Grill, located on the premises of the Montage

The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the prize is $690.00.

All prize details will be at Sponsor’s sole discretion. The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable, may not be combined with any other offer, and has no cash value. Prize substitution will not be allowed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Any unused prize elements will be forfeited. Any difference between actual value and stated ARV will not be awarded. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (the “Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the winner to meet any deadlines established in this sweepstakes will result in forfeiture of the prize.

Winner will be required to fill out and IRS W-9 Form (“W-9”), and will receive a Form 1099 from the IRS for prizes received from Sponsor in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining the prize, including but not limited to parking, and incidentals not specifically set forth herein, are the responsibility of the winner.

The prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, it is not transferable or redeemable for cash, and it may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, or as provided in these Official Rules.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will select winner in a random drawing from among eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination and will post notice of its action on the Sweepstakes website. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and the entry or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, prize provider, and all these companies’ parent corporations, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this Sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of the prize and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions. Venue for any action concerning the Sweepstakes or these Official Rules will be in the courts located in Los Angeles County, California.

By entering in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to have their name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to these Sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to MONTAGE BEVERLY HILLS GIVEAWAY SEPTEMBER 15-16, 2018, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by October 31, 2018. The winner’s name will be available after the winner has been verified and the prize has been awarded.

The online portion of this Sweepstakes is subject to the Privacy Policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website. For more information, see privacy.tribunemedia.com. The online portion of this Sweepstakes is also subject to the KTLA.COM terms of service, available at http://www.ktla.com/termsofservice.