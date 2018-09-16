Moreno Valley Man Sought Following Deadly Shooting in Perris

Homicide detectives are looking for a Moreno Valley man they said shot and killed another man in Perris early Sunday.

Enrique Alberto Lazaro- Valencia, 29, is considered “armed and dangerous,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

He is suspected in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Arturo Angel, who was found shot to death about 1 .m. at B Street and Red Maple Place in Perris, authorities said.

Investigators identified Lazaro-Valencia as a suspect in the killing and have asked the public’s help in finding him, the statement said. An arrest warrant has been issued.

No details were released regarding the circumstances of the shooting or a motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Perris police Detective Salisbury at 951-210-1001 or Riverside sheriff’s Detective Mullins at 951-955-2777. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s 24-hour tip line can be reached at 951-888-1108.