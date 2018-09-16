Sunday, “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, September 16th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Sunday! Let's appreciate the day learning and trying something new! Here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!!!

National Drive Electric Week

CE – CERT at University of California, Riverside

1084 Columbia Avenue

Riverside

driveelectricweek.org

Napa Valley College

2277 Napa Vallejo Highway

Napa

This is the last day of NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK. There are more than three-hundred events happening around in California and around the country, where we can test drive and ask questions about the alternative fuel vehicles.

There is an event happening today in Riverside on the campus of the University of California and another National Drive Electric Week event is underway in Napa at Valley College. For a complete list of National Drive Electric Week events, check the website: driveelectricweek.org.

Closing Today!

The High Art of Riding Low

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

This is the last day to explore THE HIGH ART OF RIDING LOW at the Petersen Automotive Museum, which features the work of 50 artists who visualize, celebrate, and interrogate the lowrider car with vehicles, paintings, sculptures, and site-specific installations.

For Sunday exhibit hours and admission prices, check the petersen.org website.

Free!

Icons of Style:

A Century of Fashion Photography, 1911-2011

Getty Center

North Sepulveda Boulevard & Getty Center Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.getty.edu

As much as clothing has changed over past century, so has the way it has been captured on magazine pages and museum walls. This stunning exhibition at the Getty Center is the “Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography, 1911-2011.

There are more than one hundred-sixty photographs presented with a selection of costumes, illustrations, magazine covers, videos, and advertisements. Admission is free!

2018 L.A. County Fair

“Get Your Kicks at the LA County Fair”

The Fairplex

Pomona

http://www.lacountyfair.com

Interesting food and fun is yours at the 2018 L.A. County Fair. “Get Your Kicks” at the petting zoos, the craft bazaars, the rides, and live entertainment now through Sunday, September 23rd.

72nd Annual East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade

Cesar E. Chávez Avenue @ at Mednik Street

Ending at Gage Avenue

East Los Angeles

The East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade is underway. The parade is described as the longest running and largest event of its kind in the U.S. The parade route starts at Cesar E. Chavez Avenue at Mednik Street and ends at Gage Avenue. This year’s grand marshal is Mexican Golden Age of Cinema actor Armando Silvestre.

Why They Wore It: The Politics and Pop Culture of First Ladies’ Fashion

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

This is new at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. There are more than 20 formal gowns and pieces of apparel of American First Ladies featured in the exhibit “Why They Wore It: The Politics & Pop Culture of First Ladies’ Fashion, which breaks new ground by exploring — for the first time — how each First Lady used her favorite styles to advance her own — and her husband’s — agenda, by embracing special causes and promoting political positions.

For tour times and ticket information, check the http://www.nixonfoundation.org website.

Westfield Topanga Restaurant Week

http://www.westfield.com/topanga/restaurant-week

And this the last day to enjoy the inaugural Westfield Topanga Restaurant Week. Your choices range from steakhouses to Southern barbeque.

For the complete list of participating restaurants offering special discounts, check the website:www.westfield.com/topanga/restaurant-week.

Make it a “TASTY” Saturday, Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

