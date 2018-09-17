2018 Emmy Nominated Costumes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising to see the 12TH ANNUAL EXHIBTION, THE FIDM MUSEUM AND THE TELEVISION ACADEMY “ART OF TELEVISION COSTUME DESIGN” celebrating the Emmy Award Nominees for Outstanding Costumes:

Outstanding Period Costumes

*The Alienist

*The Crown

*Genius: Picasso

*The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

*Outlander

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

*Game of Thrones

*A Series of Unfortunate Events

*Westworld

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

*Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Exhibition Information

Open to Public: Tuesday, August 21, 2018 through Saturday, October 6, 2018

Gallery Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday/Monday.

Admission: Free

Location: FIDM Museum & Galleries On The Park, 1st Level

FIDM / Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

919 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90015

(Corner of Grand Avenue & 9th Street)

Parking: Under college building, entrance on 9th Street, or in surrounding lots

Public Info: FIDM Museum, (213) 623-5821 x2224

And, don’t forget KTLA is your Emmy Red Carpet Live Coverage station.:

KTLA Emmy Red Carpet Coverage with Sam Rubin, Jessica Holmes, Megan Henderson, and Doug Kolk, 2pm - 5pm, Microsoft Theater, Downtown Los Angeles, KTLA

