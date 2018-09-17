3 Children Injured by Falling Tree Branch During Birthday Party in Glendale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three children attending a birthday party at a park in Glendale were injured by a falling tree branch over the weekend.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. at Glen Oaks Park as a five-year-old was celebrating his fifth birthday, witnesses told KTLA.

The older brother of the birthday boy said he heard a crack and then a tree limb came crashing down on some of the partygoers.

Three children were hospitalized after being struck by the branch, which fell about 30 feet from one of the many large trees in the park.

The children suffered only minor injuries and would be OK, a spokesperson from the Glendale Fire Department said.

Officials are trying to determine what caused the branch to fall.