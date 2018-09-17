Actor Tom Arnold, Producer Mark Burnett Allegedly Involved in Scuffle at Pre-Emmy Party in Century City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor Tom Arnold and “The Apprentice” producer Mark Burnett were apparently involved in some sort of scuffle Sunday night during a pre-Emmys party in Century City. Both Arnold and Burnett’s wife, Roma Downey, tweeted about the incident, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, no police report has been filed.

The alleged incident occurred just two days before the debut of Arnold’s new show on VICELAND called “The Hunt for The Trump Tapes,” where the actor and comedian tries to find tapes that he says show Donald Trump using the “N-word” and making other bigoted comments.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 17, 2018.