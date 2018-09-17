Actress Marie Avgeropoulos Charged With Domestic Violence After Allegedly Hitting Boyfriend While on Freeway in Glendale

“The 100” Actress Marie Avgeropoulos has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly striking her boyfriend multiple times while on the 134 Freeway in Glendale last month.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Aug. 5 when Avgeropoulos, 32, and her 41-year-old boyfriend began arguing in a car on the highway, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Avgeropoulos allegedly hit the victim multiple times in the head, neck and arm. The victim called 911 and the actress was arrested. The boyfriend suffered minor injuries during the incident, authorities said.

Avgeropoulos is expected to be arraigned Monday. She faces about a year in jail if convicted on the misdemeanor charge.

The incident remains under investigation by the Glendale Police Department.

Avgeropoulos stars as Octavia Blake in “The 100” CW’s post-apocalyptic drama series.

She was also featured in the film “I Love You, Beth Cooper” and the American remake of the British comedy series “The Inbetweeners.”