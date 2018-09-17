Caver Accused of Being a Pedophile by Elon Musk Sues Him for Defamation

Vernon Unsworth, the caver accused by Elon Musk of being a pedophile, filed a defamation lawsuit against the Tesla CEO on Monday.

“Elon Musk falsely accused Vern Unsworth of being guilty of heinous crimes,” Unsworth’s attorney L. Lin Wood said in a statement. “Musk’s influence and wealth cannot convert his lies into truth or protect him from accountability for his wrongdoing in a court of law.”

Unsworth is an experienced spelunker who helped save 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand in July.

Musk grew angry with Unsworth after the caver criticized Musk’s attempts to help with the Thai cave rescue effort by building a miniature submarine. On Twitter, Musk made the unfounded claim that he was a “pedo” or pedophile.

Representatives of Tesla and Elon Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.