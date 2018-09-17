× Crews Responding to Small Brush Fire in Griffith Park; No Structures Threatened

Firefighters were responding to a small brush fire in Griffith Park on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The blaze erupted around 1:41 p.m. on the northwest side of the Toyon helispot within the park, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

It has burned about 1 1/2 acres, the agency said.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened, the Fire Department added.

Footage from the scene shows smoke over the area.

Rangers with the Los Angeles Department of Recreations and Parks were at the scene to help contain the incident.