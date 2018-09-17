Massive Plumes of Black Smoke Rise Over Glassell Park as Flames Engulf Commercial Building

Dark, heavy smoke rose above Glassell Park Monday evening as flames engulfed a commercial building.

Some 150 firefighters were responding to the two-story L-shaped structure on 3501 N. San Fernando Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A rental supply company called Palace Party Rental is listed under that address.

The blaze broke out around 5:20 p.m, the Fire Department said.

Plumes of smoke were visible for miles.

Check back for updates on this developing story.