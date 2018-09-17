× Firefighters Extinguish Second Brush Fire Near Griffith Park in One Day; No Injuries or Structures Damaged

Firefighters put out a brush fire that burned through an acre near Griffith Park on Monday, just hours after another fire had broke out in the same area, according to fire officials.

The fire was located in an area near the 5400 block of West Los Feliz Boulevard and had burned through an acre of brush just before 5 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. Plumes of smoke could be seen rising from areas of heavy brush that appeared not far from the Observatory, as seen in Sky5 aerial video of the scene.

By 5:30 p.m., fire officials said the blaze had been extinguished. It was burning uphill in heavy brush and was put out in just 34 minutes, according to fire officials. It was being driven forward by the topography of the area.

As the fire was still burning, firefighters were seen hosing down the area while a number of fire engines could be seen in the parking lot behind the Observatory.

Earlier in the day, another fire had burned through the same area just before 2 p.m. It scorched an acre and a half before firefighters put it out in about one hour and 23 minutes.

The Observatory was evacuated when a 25-acre brush fire erupted in the area in July, while roads, hiking trails and parking lots there remained closed a day later.

No other information was released by fire officials.