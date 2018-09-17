Glendora Man Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Battery of 17-Year-Old Girl

A Glendora man pleaded not guilty to charges of child molesting and sexual battery Monday after being accused of  inappropriately touching his 17-year-old neighbor, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Patrick Adam Nelson, 41, allegedly touched the girl’s breasts and rear while giving her a back rub on July 8, prosecutors said in a news release. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Oct. 23.

If convicted, Nelson faces a maximum possible sentence of one year in jail.

The case is still being investigated by the Glendora Police Department. No other details were released by the DA’s office.