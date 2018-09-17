× Gov. Brown Signs Bill Legalizing Street Vending in California

Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday signed a bill to legalize selling food and other goods on sidewalks and in parks in California.

Introduced by Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, in February, the legislation prohibits criminal penalties for sidewalk vending. Vendors will also be able to clear pending citations and be retroactively relieved of previous convictions.

Local authorities could still institute regulations on sidewalk vendors, but with stipulations that involve health, safety and welfare concerns.

Immigration advocates applauded the the governor’s move.

“Before we were working in the shadows, now we will be seen by everyone and can contribute to our economy openly,” said Caridad Vasquez, a sidewalk vendor and a leader with the Los Angeles Street Vendor Campaign.

According to the news release from the governor’s office, 80 percent of some 50,000 vendors in L.A. were estimated to be women.

“Sidewalk vending is an important and celebrated part of California’s culture and economy,” the statement said. “Vendors were unfairly denied access to the formal economy and have suffered the harms of local criminalization.”