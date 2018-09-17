L.A. Rams Practice Squad Member Aaron Neary Arrested in Simi Valley on Suspicion of DUI: Police

Aaron Neary, a member of the Los Angeles Rams practice squad, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Simi Valley Sunday night, police announced Monday.

About 7:30 p.m., authorities received numerous phone calls about a person was was driving erratically and had crashed into a bus stop sign, mailboxes and trash cans near the intersection of Royal Avenue and Sinaloa Road, Simi Valley police said in a news release.

The driver, later identified as Neary, did not stop.

Police eventually found him at El Monte and El Lado drives and stopped him.

Police said Neary was under the influence of alcohol and a breath sample determined his blood level was at 0.17, more than twice the legal limit.

Neary, 25, of Simi Valley, was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office east county jail on suspicion of DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol level over .08 and hit and run with property damage.

The Los Angeles Times reached out to a Rams spokesman, who said they were aware of the incident, but did not comment further.

Neary, who is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 299 pounds, signed with the Rams in 2017 after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the team’s website. He played one game with the Rams last year.