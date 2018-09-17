Man Airlifted From Tujunga Canyons Mountainside Where He Was Stuck for Days: Fire Officials

A man was receiving treatment Monday night after being rescued from a mountainside in the Angeles National Forest where he had been trapped for days, officials said.

First responders were unsure how or why the man, who they believed to be between 70 and 80 years old, wound up a few hundred feet over the side of a mountain in the area of Little Tujunga Canyon Road and Dillon Divide, Los Angeles County Fire Supervisor Peters said.

Fire officials were told he had been there about three days.

Authorities responded to the area around 8 p.m.

It didn’t appear he was in a car, Peters said, adding that he was near a tree.

A rescue crew scaled the mountainside to reach him so that he could be airlifted out of the area.

He was then taken to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia.

Officials did not release information about his condition, but in aerial video from the hospital he appeared to be alert and moving, sitting up slightly as he was carried in for treatment on a stretcher.

No further details were immediately available.

