Man Arrested in Brother-in-Law’s Fatal Stabbing at Parking Lot of El Monte Shopping Center

A man was arrested in the fatal stabbing of his brother-in-law at a parking lot in El Monte, officials announced Monday.

The attack happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at a shopping center in the 10500 block of Lower Azusa Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers received a report about an assault with a deadly weapon and responded to the scene to find a man who had multiple stab wounds on his upper torso, Tracy Koerner with the Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities at the time detained the victim’s brother-in-law, 39-year-old Loi Tran, on suspicion of murder, according to the agency.

The victim, who was married to Tran’s sister, had been involved in an “ongoing family dispute” with the suspect, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Tran was being held without bail.

Authorities provided no further information.

34.068621 -118.027567