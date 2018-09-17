Man Pleads No Contest in Sexual Assault of 13 Women Working as Prostitutes in South L.A.: DA

A man accused of sexually assaulting at gunpoint more than a dozen women who worked as prostitutes in South Los Angeles pleaded no contest on Monday, authorities announced.

Ferdinand Ervin Flowers, 35, of Long Beach, allegedly targeted sex workers between Jan. 30, 2014 and Jan. 12, 2018.

He often robbed the victims at gunpoint before taking them to the Carson area near Compton, where the assaults took place, according to the the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

In December 2017, Los Angeles police and the county Sheriff’s Department announced that they were searching for a “sexual predator” whose victims included at least one 15-year-old.

The DA’s news release announcing Flowers’ no contest plea only described the victims, 13 total, as women who worked as prostitutes.

Detectives arrested Flowers, who worked as a security guard, in the early hours of Jan. 12 after seeing him in an industrial area in Carson where he previously dropped off his victims, police said at the time. He was spotted pushing out a woman out of a car, according to authorities.

He entered the no contest plea to two felony counts each of forcible oral copulation and assault with intent to commit forcible oral copulation, the DA said.

“The defendant admitted using a handgun and agreed to be held responsible for restitution on all of the 13 victims named in [the case],” prosecutors said.

Flowers previously pleaded guilty to kidnapping to commit rape and/or robbery, assault with intent to commit rape and second-degree robbery.

He was scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29. He faced a sentence of 30 years to life in state prison.

Flowers was being held on $4, 150,000 bail, Sheriff’s Department records show.

34.052234 -118.243685