Motorist in Contra Costa County Caught Driving With Dummy to Use the Carpool Lane: CHP

The California Highway Patrol said a driver in Contra Costa County tried to pull a fast one by using a dummy in order to drive in the carpool lane.

The CHP posted a tweet about the incident with a photo of a dummy sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle wearing a black sweater and a baseball cap.

“Dummy passenger can’t fool us,” the tweet read. “Shame on you”

The CHP said the man told the officer he didn’t have any room in his car to put the dummy, which looked like the Marvel character “Venom,” so he put it in the front seat beside him.

DUMMY PASSENGER;CAN’T FOOL US. Shame on you. Then you try to tell our Officer ’there’s No room‘ for your VENOM look a like doll?! Riiiiiight. We like Marvel characters too but don’t pretend like you’re not trying to cheat the system…. here’s your CARPOOL ticket. pic.twitter.com/wcYQcPqqf5 — CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) September 13, 2018

