Former editor of The New York Times Motherlode column, a mother of four KJ Dell’Antonia is here to talk about her new book “How To Be a Happier Parent – Raising a Family, Having a Life and Loving (Almost) Every Minute.” When KJ found herself slogging through every day, instead of enjoying each moment, she realized: Feeling overwhelmed and underjoyed is a common issue amongst parents. Between fighting siblings, obsessive screen time, and taxing family vacations, families have lost feelings of unity and bliss. In her book, KJ does a deep dive into her own family life and the lives of others to determine, when it comes to parenting: What works, what’s necessary, and what can we just leave behind? The book is available on Amazon. For more info on KJ and the book, you can also go to 'How to Be a Happier Parent' or visit her website.
New Book ‘How to Be a Happier Parent’ With Author KJ Dell’Antonia
