Photos Released of Man Wanted in Connection With Attacks on Sleeping Homeless People in Downtown L.A.: Police

Photos were released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday of a man who authorities say attacked homeless people sleeping on the street with a baseball bat.

The suspect appears to also be a transient, according to police, and he stands accused of beating people with a bat before going through their clothing to steal items from them. Police said the incidents happened about 4:30 a.m. in the area of the 770 block of Wilshire Boulevard, near Flower Street.

He has been seen walking , drinking from cans and bottles and rummaging through garbage cans in the area, police said. He allegedly fled the area on foot.

The suspect has been described as a white or Hispanic man around 30 to 40 years old who walks “extremely bow legged,” police said in a news release. He was said to be wearing a blue hat, black shorts, gray sweatshirt, bright white shoes and ankle socks at the time of the attacks.

We need your help identifying this suspect who is wanted for the brutal attack of 3 homeless individuals. If you have any information, please let us know right away. Let’s catch this guy! pic.twitter.com/2apavvMwLd — Captain Marc Reina (@LAPDMarcReina) September 17, 2018

Anyone with information can contact Detective Dave Holmes or Detective Daryn Dupree at 213-486-6890.