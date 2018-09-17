Postal Worker Accused of Stealing 6,000 Greeting Cards Filled With Cash, Checks in Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The United States Postal Service used a decoy to recently catch a postal worker who was stealing mail with cash, gift cards and check inside in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, according to television station WISN in Milwaukee.

More than 6,000 greeting card envelopes ranging from March 2017 to January 2018 were found in worker's car, along with 540 personal checks, federal authorities said.

Postal inspectors set up an FBI-style sting to catch Ebony Smith, federal records obtained by WISN showed.

They marked a $20 bill and put it inside an envelope equipped with a transmitter that would send a signal once the envelope was opened. As soon as Smith opened it, investigators brought her in.

Records show Smith admitted to targeting two ZIP codes on her route -- 53213 and 53226 -- and stealing cash, checks and gift cards, according to a plea agreement obtained by KTLA sister station WITI in Milwaukee.

She told them she first stole $40 a week from the mail on her route and then $50 to $100 a week from the cards of her customers.

She said she used the money to take care of her children and to help pay bills.

The federal records do not say how much money Smith was able to steal, but she agreed to pay restitution when she is sentenced.

That date has not been set.