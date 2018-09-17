Surveillance Images Released of Suspect in Sexual Assault of Man With Autism at San Juan Capistrano Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Images from surveillance footage were released by authorities on Monday of the man suspected sexually assaulting a man with autism inside a restroom at the San Juan Capistrano Public Library.

The attack happened just after 1:15 p.m. on April 16, when a man with autism went to use a restroom at the library, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. When he was inside, another man entered the room carrying papers and a manila envelope, sheriff's deputies said.

He then sexually assaulted the man with autism, according to authorities.

The Sheriff's Department said surveillance video shows the victim entering the restroom before a second man is seen going inside.

Later that day, the victim told a staff member in the supervised group for special needs adults that he was with, who were volunteering at the library. Once he told he told the staffer about the reported assault, authorities were contacted soon after.

Sheriff's deputies have described the suspect as a man who weighs about 180 to 200 pounds and stands roughly 5 foot 9 inches. At the time of the reported assault, he was wearing blue jeans, black tennis shows and a white long-sleeved short with an American flag on the front, sheriff's deputies said.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Hernandez at 714-647-7464 or O.C. Sheriff's Department Dispatch at 949-770-6011. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 855-847-6227.