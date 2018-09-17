Suspect Fatally Shoots Deputy Responding to Disturbance Call at Sacramento Area Auto Shop: Sheriff’s Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two Sacramento County sheriff's deputies were shot, one fatally, Monday afternoon in Rancho Cordova, according to KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

Deputy Mark Stasyuk, 27, was shot in the upper body and later died, according to Sheriff's Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

Stasyuk had been with the Sheriff's Department for 4-and-a-half years. He died at UC Davis Medical Center.

According to Sheriff Scott Jones, deputies responded to the Pep Boys on Folsom Boulevard, where there was a disturbance between a customer and the business owner just before 2 p.m.

Jones said the deputies were responding to a "routine call" and did not know anyone would be armed when they arrived.

Two "shooting incidents" occurred in the area over the course of the deputies' response, officials said. It was unclear if the shootings happened inside or outside the store.

At one point during the incident, it appeared the suspect was turning away to run from officers, Jones said. But instead, the man immediately turned back around and began firing at officers, according to the sheriff.

Both Stasyuk and Deputy Julie Robertson, who was later wounded, returned fire, along with two other officers.

The two deputies and a bystander were shot in the gunfight, Hampton said.

Deputy Robertson, who is 28 and has been with the department for 2-and-a-half years, was shot in the arm. She is expected to be OK, according to Hampton.

Jones said he believes the bystander was shot in the back, but his wounds are not life-threatening.

The shooting suspect was wounded and taken into custody, the Sheriff's Department said. He is expected to survive and was speaking to officers at the scene before he was hospitalized, according to Jones.

There "had to have been more than at least 20 shots," witness Steven Green told KTXL.

Hampton said investigators do not believe there are any other outstanding suspects. A woman has also been detained for questioning.

