Suspect in Deadly Perris Shooting Found, Arrested in Ontario

A day after a deadly shooting in Perris, the man suspected of the killing has been found and arrested in Ontario, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Authorities were on the search for Enrique Alberto Lazaro-Valencia, 29, in the hours after the shooting early Sunday morning. At the time, sheriff’s deputies said he was considered “armed and dangerous.”

On Monday, sheriff’s deputies said the Moreno Valley man had been located and booked on suspicion of homicide. His arrest was confirmed in a tweet posted about 6:40 p.m.

So far, no other details about the case — including a suspected motive — have been released by the Sheriff’s Department.

