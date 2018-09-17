Wearing Nike Top on the Red Carpet, Jenifer Lewis of ‘Black-ish’ Applauds Company for Supporting Colin Kaepernick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's no line between politics and art, Jenifer Lewis said during her red carpet approach to the 2018 Emmy Awards, where the show in which she stars is nominated in five categories.

At Monday's event in downtown Los Angeles, Lewis of ABC's "Black-ish" wore a red-and-black top emblazoned with a large Nike logo.

Her top was, she said, a tribute to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, known for kneeling during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality.

Nike earlier this month introduced an ad featuring Kaepernick. Critics of Kaepernick went ballistic against the company, but Nike sales soared.

"I'm wearing this Nike because I applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against police brutality and racial injustice," Lewis said.

"Nina Simone said the artist's duty is to reflect the times, and that's what I'm doing," she added.

The times, she said, are not dark.

"These are awakening times," Lewis said.

She spoke with KTLA's Jessica Holmes and Sam Rubin on the station's"Live From the Emmys" special.

"Black-ish" was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Anthony Anderson, Outstanding Lead Actress for Tracee Ellis Ross, and Outstanding Guest Actress fo Wanda Sykes, as well as Outstanding Contemporary Costumes.