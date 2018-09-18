× 19-Year-Old Son Accused of Fatally Stabbing Father in Corona: Police

Authorities are investigating after a teenage son allegedly stabbed his father to death in Corona Tuesday morning, police said.

Officials were called to a home on the 1700 block of Camino Largo Street regarding a family disturbance shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Corona Police Department said in a press release.

Responding officers determined 19-year-old Mark Pagay had assaulted his father with what police describe as a “large bladed instrument.” Sgt. Chad Fountain told the Press-Enterprise it was a kitchen knife.

Roy Pagay, 54, was taken to the Riverside Community Hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries, authorities said.

Mark has been taken into custody and was being interviewed by investigators, officials said.

Police did not say whether some sort of argument led up to the fatal confrontation, or provide any hint as to a possible motive.

Detectives were at the scene collecting evidence Tuesday afternoon. Video from the scene showed the quiet, residential street was taped off as investigators used a mobile police unit to process evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Mario Hernandez at 951-279-3659 or Mario.Hernandez@CoronaCA.gov.