× 60-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Kidnap 2-Year-Old Girl in Santa Clarita

A 60-year-old man is accused of trying to kidnap a 2-year-old girl in Santa Clarita Monday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported about 11 a.m. in the 27000 block of McBean Parkway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies discovered that the victim and her mother were walking when the suspect tried to grab the girl, officials said in a news release.

As the man tried to grab the girl, her mother was able to pick her up and alert authorities. The victim was not injured.

The man had left the area before deputies arrived, but they were able to get a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was in. He was eventually found in the 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard and he was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as George Michael Starr, was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Police did not release further details about the incident and the investigation is ongoing.