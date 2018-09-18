Actor Jack Black Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor and rocker Jack Black received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday morning.

“The Nacho Libre” and “Shallow Hal” star said he was “nervous” and “embarrassed” by the honor, but was humbled that his family and fellow actors showed up to the event.

Black is also known for his comedy rock duo with Kyle Gass, Tenacious D. The group had a short-lived TV series on HBO, released a movie, “Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny,” and has five albums.

Since getting his start in 1992, Black has 150 credits to his name, according to IMDB.

He said he dreamed about getting a star on the famous Walk of Fame since he was a child.

“If you get one of those starts on the sidewalk, that mean’s you’ve made it and I feel like I’ve finally grasped that sweet brass ring!” the always-animated actor exclaimed. “The question is, where do we go now?” he said before jokingly announcing his retirement.

“I got the thing! Why continue?” Black said amid boos from the audience. He said he grew out his “David Letterman retirement beard” and is going to focus on “diet and exercise.”

Before the star was unveiled, actor and writer Mike White, who starred in “School of Rock” with Black said his fellow actor was a “warm, genuine and kind person.”

“To be as famous as you are, and still be a human, takes a strong sense of self, a strong sense of character,” White said. He shared an anecdote of Black being “mobbed” by fans while the two men were walking in Hollywood.

“I wanted to call the police,” White recalled. But White stayed, giving “everybody their moment.”

“He loves people, he loves to be loved and people love him. What I think is the most impressive is that the legend that they love is incredibly close to the actual person that he is,” White said of his longtime friend.

Director Richard Linklater, who worked with Black on “School of Rock” and “Bernie” called the actor a “massive colossus of talent.”

“There are hundreds and hundreds of actors who could do a good Hamlet, but there are only a few who really can do what Jack does,” Linklater said. “There’s only one Jack Black.”

The Walk of Fame honor comes ahead of the Sept. 21 release Black’s new movie “The House With The Clock in Its Walls,” co-starring Cate Blanchett and directed by Eli Roth.

Tenacious D partner Kyle Gass play fought and posed with Black after the ceremony. Roth and fellow actor Tim Robbins were also at the ceremony and posed with Black.

Black’s wife and two kids took pictures with him after the star was unveiled. At one point he threw himself on the floor, did the splits and pretended to kiss the new star.