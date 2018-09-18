Authorities Seek Additional Victims of Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 4 Girls in South L.A.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are seeking additional victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting four girls in South Los Angeles.

William Roby allegedly assaulted the victims in South L.A. and Compton over the course of several years, between 2003 and 2018, authorities said in a news release.

Roby was apparently arrested in April, but authorities believe there may be more victims and are encouraging them to come forward.

Officials did not release any additional information about the alleged assaults or victims.

Anyone with information about Roby can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s special victims bureau at 877-710-5273