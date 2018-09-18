California Gubernatorial Candidates Will Face Off in San Francisco Public Radio Forum

California’s two contenders for governor have agreed to participate in an Oct. 8 forum on San Francisco-based public radio station KQED.

Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox have spent most of the summer sparring over when, where and if to hold debates, creating some political suspense with less than two months to go before the November election.

The format, according to KQED, will be “a directed conversation, not subject to strict debate timelines and rules,” and will be moderated by KQED senior politics editor Scott Shafer.

Plans for an Oct. 1 debate hosted by CNN fell apart last week. Newsom had agreed to the televised event, while Republican John Cox had not committed, expressing concerns about its format and moderators.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.