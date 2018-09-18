Domestic Violence Suspect Shot by Police in Garden Grove
Police have shot and wounded a man while responding to a report of domestic violence outside a Garden Grove supermarket, authorities said.
The officer-involved shooting was first reported about 4 p.m. at Euclid Street and Chapman Avenue, the Garden Grove Police Department announced via social media.
“The initial call was a domestic violence with a male attacking a female,” police said in a Tweet. “Officers arrived on scene and an (officer-involved shooting) occurred.
The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said. No update on his condition was available.
Aerial footage from Sky5 showed police cordoning off the parking lot in front of a Ralphs supermarket with yellow crime scene tape.
Police asked the public to avoid the area as they conducted an investigation.