× Domestic Violence Suspect Shot by Police in Garden Grove

Police have shot and wounded a man while responding to a report of domestic violence outside a Garden Grove supermarket, authorities said.

The officer-involved shooting was first reported about 4 p.m. at Euclid Street and Chapman Avenue, the Garden Grove Police Department announced via social media.

“The initial call was a domestic violence with a male attacking a female,” police said in a Tweet. “Officers arrived on scene and an (officer-involved shooting) occurred.

The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said. No update on his condition was available.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed police cordoning off the parking lot in front of a Ralphs supermarket with yellow crime scene tape.

Police asked the public to avoid the area as they conducted an investigation.

Update**The initial call was a domestic violence with a male attacking a female. Officers arrived on scene and an OIS occurred. The investigation will be handled by the OCDA shooting team and GGPD Detectives. #OIS #avoidthearea #GGPD32 — Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) September 18, 2018