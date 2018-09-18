Early Morning Fire Damages Buildings in South L.A.; Nearby Residents Displaced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eight people were displaced following a fire that scorched multiple buildings in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 95th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Arriving firefighters found two vacant structures, which were still under construction, fully engulfed, Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Coropino said.

One nearby occupied structure was also exposed, Coropino said.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames, which Coropino said were shooting 70 or 80 feet into the air, in about 30 minutes after an aggressive exterior attack.

Four adults and four children were displaced in the nearby residence that was exposed to the fire.

Firefighters did minimize the damage to the building however. “We saved a lot of buildings around here this morning,” Coropino said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.