Mahogany Fire Burns 4 Acres in Tujunga; No Homes Damaged

Fire crews doused a brush fire that threatened three homes in the Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The blaze, dubbed the Mahogany Fire, began about 7:30 a.m. and burned nearly 4 acres near the 10200 block of North Mahogany Trail, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey stated in a news alert.

The wildfire scorched an area of medium density brush and temporarily threatened three homes, Humphrey stated.

Video showed Los Angeles county and Los Angeles city firefighting helicopters making drops on the blaze.

Ground crews were seen on a nearby hillside working to protect the endangered homes.

The fire was fully contained about 8:45 a.m., Humphrey stated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.