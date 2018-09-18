Flamin’ Hot Spot – Restaurant by Cheetos With Celebrity Chef Roy Choi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roy Choi joined us live with a taste of the dishes from his new Cheetos pop up called The Flamin’ Hot Spot. The Flamin’ Hot Spot will offer a never-before-seen, three-course menu crafted by Choi, that perfectly blends his signature So-Cal culinary style with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The pop up will be open to the public for three nights only, beginning Tuesday, September 18, and ending Thursday, September 20. Limited reservations are available. Fans who can’t make it to L.A. can enjoy select Flamin’ Hot dishes at home by ordering the recipes and fresh ingredients to be delivered to their door through AmazonFresh.

