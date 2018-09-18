× Kavanaugh Hearing to Address Sex Assault Allegation Uncertain for Monday, Sources Say

Republican sources on Capitol Hill say it’s uncertain if the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing scheduled for Monday to address the sexual assault accusation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will actually occur.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said Monday morning that he had yet to hear back from Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Kavanaugh of committing sexual and physical assault while they were both in high school.

Grassley told Hugh Hewitt on his radio show that Ford has not accepted his request to appear before the committee.

“We have reached out to her in the last 36 hours, three or four times, by email, and we have not heard from them,” Grassley said. “So it kind of raises the question, do they want to come to the public hearing or not?”

Democrats maintain that they want the FBI to reopen the background check ahead of a hearing.

“The important thing is to get this investigated,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, the top Democrat on the Judiciary panel. “There was a witness there — and that was this fellow (Mark) Judge. …”

If the FBI doesn’t investigate the allegation, Feinstein said, “I think it should be delayed.”

But Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key Senate vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination, said it would be “puzzling” if Ford did not testify on Monday.

“That’s very puzzling to me,” she said about the uncertainty of Ford’s appearance. “I’ve said from the beginning that these are very serious allegations and she deserves to be heard. She is now being given an opportunity to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions, and I really hope that she doesn’t pass up that opportunity.”