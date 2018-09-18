× La Habra Police Arrest Man Accused of Raping, Sexually Assaulting 4 Children

La Habra police arrested a man linked to the sexual assault and rape of four children, the agency announced Tuesday.

Wesley Gerardo Estrada De Leon, 42, was arrested on Sept. 14, Orange County Sheriff’s Department records show. He was being held at the Orange County Jail on $2 million bail.

The alleged incidents date back to 2001. The victims, ages 10 to 14 years old, lived in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Orange counties, according to police.

Detectives asked the public for information on any possible additional victims.

The Police Department planned to hold a news conference on Wednesday morning, Sgt. Jose Rocha said.

The agency can be contacted at 562-383-4300. Those who want to remain anonymous can use the LHPD Tips app or visit tip411.com and select “La Habra Police Department.”