Man Fractures Another Man's Skull with Beer Mug in Bathroom of Covina Bar

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was caught on video after allegedly attacking another man with a beer mug in the bathroom of a Covina bar, fracturing the victim’s skull, authorities said.

The alleged attack unfolded shortly before midnight on Aug. 17 at Clancy’s Sport’s Bar, 961 N. Azusa Ave., the Covina Police Department said in a written statement.

The suspect and victim played a game of billiards together prior to the assault, police said. Surveillance cameras were rolling as the victim went into the restroom . He was followed by the suspect.

“The victim was struck in the head and was left unconscious in the men’s restroom,” the police statement said. He suffered a “major head injury,” which included a fractured skull.

The injured man was a 45-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, Covina police Sgt. Keith Sutherland said. The motive for the attack was unclear.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect follow the victim into the bathroom. Moments later, he’s seen emerging and placing a beer mug on the ground outside the restroom door.

Police said the attacker then left the bar with a woman and drove away in a silver vehicle with paper license plates.

He was described as a Latino man of about 40 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with a mustache. He wore a green polo shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Covina police Detective Ivan Ostarcevic at 626-384-5620. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.