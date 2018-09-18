Man in Custody Following Gunfire Near Elementary School in Long Beach: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was taken into custody following reports of a shooting in Long Beach that led to a lockdown at a nearby elementary school on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call around 11 a.m. about shots fired near the area of Artesia and Long Beach boulevards, Long Beach police spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria told KTLA.

Starr King Elementary School was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

According to investigators, gunfire erupted between two vehicles traveling south on Long Beach Boulevard. The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived, Chavarria said.

Police later detained a man suspected of driving one of the cars involved, an officer told KTLA. He was taken into custody without any incident.

Although police reported recovering a handgun and finding blood and shell casings at the scene, no victim has come forward. They also said detectives were investigating two other incidents along nearby freeways possibly linked to the shooting.

Footage from the scene shows a vehicle in a parking lot with a window shattered. Detectives believed the shooting might have been gang-related.

People in the school initially did not know what was going on outside, a teacher said. Parents went home with their children after the lockdown was lifted early afternoon.

"It's scary...They're kids," a woman told KTLA.

The Police Department encourage anyone with information to contact detectives as the case remained under investigation.