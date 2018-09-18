Metrolink Urges Public Not to Take Chances on Train Tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metrolink officials gathered in Fullerton Tuesday to mark Rail Safety Month by urging the public not to risk their lives unnecessarily by taking chances with dangerous behavior on railways.

To help drive their point home, Metrolink officials displayed a video depicting a man standing in front of a rapidly approaching train, only to dart out of the way at the last second.

Authorities asked the public to be mindful and vigilant when it comes to trains.

"Please do your part in recognizing the danger of railroad right-of-ways, and notifying local law enforcement should you see trespassing or dangerous behavior along the tracks," California Highway Patrol Capt. Carl Schow said.

Sarah Logan of the nonprofit rail safety advocacy group Operation Life Saver said deaths involving trains happen all too often.

"Every three hours, a vehicle or a person is hit by a train in the United States. Vehicles at railroad crossings and pedestrians walking on tracks account for 95 percent of all rail-related deaths," she said. "And almost all of these are preventable."

Authorities gave some examples of poor decisions people have made on the tracks, such as playing on them, camping on them, posing for selfies on them or even pulling a baby stroller across the tracks.

People should think of railways in the same way they think of freeways, Metrolink Deputy CEO Elissa Konove said.

"You don't use the freeway as a shortcut, you don't use the freeway to camp and you certainly don't sit on a freeway to take a glamor photo, so don't do it on railroad tracks," she said.