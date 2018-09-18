Newport Beach Surgeon, Woman Charged With Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Women: OCDA

A Newport Beach orthopedic surgeon who appeared on a reality TV show and his friend have been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting at least two women, and authorities are seeking additional victims, Orange County District Attorney’s officials announced Tuesday.

Grant William Robicheaux, 38, and Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, were each charged earlier this month with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or a controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense and four counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Robicheaux, who appeared on the Bravo reality TV show “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male,” was also charged with possession of an assault weapon, and faces a special enhancement of being armed with a firearm during a health and safety code violation.

Riley faces the special enhancement of being knowingly vicariously armed with a firearm, according to the District Attorney’s DOffice.

The defendants allegedly met one of their victims, a 32-year-old woman, at a restaurant in Newport Beach in April 2016. They invited the victim to a boat party in the city on April 10, 2016, and allegedly took her to Robicheaux’s apartment once she was intoxicated. They allegedly gave the victim more drugs, orally copulated and raped her.

The victim contacted Newport Beach police and tested positive for multiple controlled substances.

On Oct. 2, 2016, the defendants met the second victim at a bar in Newport Beach and drank with her until she was unconscious.

They allegedly took her to Robicheaux’s apartment and sexually assaulted her with intention of raping her, officials said. The victim woke up and screamed for help until a neighbor called police who responded and investigated.

During searches tied to the investigation, authorities found hundreds of videos of other women who are believed to be victims of the pair. O.C. District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said during a news conference Tuesday that the women in the videos appear to be "highly intoxicated beyond the ability to consent or resist, and they're barely responsive to the defendant's sexual advances."

"Based on this evidence, we believe that there might be many unidentified victims out there," Rackauckas said.

On Jan. 9, 2018 the defendants were found in possession of large quaintness of illegal drugs and Robicheaux was found with two illegal and unregistered assault rifles, four other guns and several large capacity magazines.

Robicheaux and Riley have traveled to various festivals since 2015, including Burning Man, Dirty Bird Campout Festival and Splash House Festival, authorities said.

The defendants were arrested on Sept. 12. They are out on $100,000 bail and are both scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Oct. 24.

Robicheaux faces 40 years in prison if convicted as charged, while Riley faces 30 years and eight months, officials said.

Authorities encourage possible victims to come forward and call investigator Eric Wiseman at 714-347-8794.