Roy Choi’s Flamin’ Cheetos Pop-up Is Hollywood’s Latest Hot Spot

World-renown chef Roy Choi has partnered with Cheetos to bring a three-day pop-up concert to Hollywood, and the restaurant is so hot it only took 30 minutes for all its reservations to be booked.

The Flamin' Hot Spot will be open at 1835 N. Cahuenga Blvd. this Tuesday through Thursday — and despite the sold-out reservations, Choi suggests coming anyway, because it's just too good to miss.

"Either we'll sneak them through the back," Choi said, or there might be a cancelation.

The chef, known for popularizing gourmet food trucks and working to bring healthy food to unserved areas, said his union with the chip company was a no-brainer.

"I was already doing it before they called me — I was putting Cheetos in my food," he told KTLA.

The menu is packed with both sweet and savory fare, but all the dishes are unified by one ingredient: Cheetos.

"All the different things - from the meatballs, to the wings, to the burrito - there are different applications, some for crust, some in the marinade," Choi said. "But it's just having fun with them. Every single one came out great."

Diners at the pop-up on Tuesday gave it glowing reviews.

"This is amazing," said Kimberly Scott. "It's signature Roy."

Dishes include Flamin' Hot Wings, a five-alarm Cheetos steak, a Hot Cheetos Burrito and the Xxtra Flamin' Hot Rice Bowl. And if you're in the mood for dessert?

"They have a Sweetos - so it's like Cheetos, but sweet," Choi said. "So we used that for the pancakes and the churros."

But possibly the chef's favorite dish is possibly the Flamin' Hot Elotes.

"It's rolled in mayo and then rolled in the hot crust, and then covered with more cheese and lime," Choi said.

The Flamin' Hot Spot is open 5:30 p.m. to midnight through Sept. 20.